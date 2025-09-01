Vol. 14 No. 2 (2025): Volume 14, N. 2, 2025
Vol. 14 No. 2 (2025)
Published September 1, 2025
Volume 14, N. 2, 2025
E-Journal of International and Comparative Labour Studies
Volume 14, N. 2, 2025
Special section: Labour as a Driver of Sustainable Development
Valeria Filì
Labour as a Driver of Sustainable Development: Presentation of a Nationally Significant Research Project
Sergio Nisticò, Filippo Olivelli, Simone Caldaroni
Demographic and Workforce Projections in Italy and Sweden: Social Security Challenges and Prospects
Emanuele Dagnino
Ageing, Chronic Diseases, and Employment: Comparative Insights from Two Distinct Regulatory Models
Federica Stamerra
The Right to Professional and Vocational Training: Between Individual and Collective Agreements
Nicola Deleonardis
Social Sustainability in the CAP 2023–2027
Massimino Crisci
The Replacement Risk of Artificial Intelligence in Civil Service Employment: A Reflection on Concrete Risks and Opportunities for Well-being
Claudia Carchio
Income Support at the Nexus of Job Security and Labour Market Transitions
Gianluca Picco
Labour Law Inspection and Enforcement System in Italy
Labour Issues
Francesca Carrera, Stefania Negri, Cristina Oteri, Giuliana Pizzolo, Margherita Roiatti, Francesco Seghezzi
Unlocking the Potential of Continuing Training and Interprofessional Training Funds: An in-depth Analysis based on the Contributions of Key Stakeholders
